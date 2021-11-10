Brazilian pet products retailer Petz to issue 41 mln new shares in follow-on

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian pet products retailer Petz PETZ3.SA announced early on Wednesday its board had approved a follow-on share offering that will consist of 41 million new shares to be issued by the company.

Given the closing price of 20.83 reais for shares in Petz on Tuesday, the total amount to be raised by the follow-on would reach 854 million reais ($155.83 million).

Pet Center Comercio e Participacoes SA, as the company is formally known, expects to set the final price of the share offering on Nov. 18, according to a securities filing.

Investment banks Itau BBA, Bank of America, Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual, Morgan Stanley, Santander Brasil and XP Investimentos will manage the offering.

Shares in Petz soared about 6% on Tuesday after it reported a quarterly net income of 26.6 million reais, up 56.1% year-on-year. The company had also said it expects to open 50 new stores during 2022 and announced the acquisition of pet training company Cao Cidadao.

($1 = 5.4804 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, editing by Louise Heavens)

