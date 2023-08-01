Brazilian paper firm Klabin's net income unchanged in Q2

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulp and paper company Klabin KLBN4.SA on Tuesday reported a second quarter net profit of 971 million reais ($205.54 million), nearly unchanged from a year ago but below market consensus.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected Klabin's quarterly net income to hit 1.42 billion reais.

The firm's net revenue totaled 4.29 billion reais, sliding 15% on a yearly basis as sales volumes also decreased 15% to 856,000 metric tons. Analysts had a median revenue forecast of 4.43 billion reais for the quarter.

($1 = 4.7241 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

