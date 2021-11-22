Commodities
KO

Brazilian orange juice producer Cutrale suspends exports to the U.S. -report

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Brazilian orange juice producer Cutrale has suspended exports of orange juice concentrate from Brazil to the United States, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday.

Adds context, RICs

SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian orange juice producer Cutrale has suspended exports of orange juice concentrate from Brazil to the United States, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday.

A new tax on exported juice concentrate has reduced profit margins for shipments from Brazil, the world's largest orange juice exporter. Cutrale, which supplies Coca-Cola KO.N orange juice brands such as Minute Maid and Simply Orange, is looking to export from Mexico, the paper said, citing unnamed sources.

Cutrale, which usually ships about half of Brazilian orange juice exports to the United States, declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KO

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular