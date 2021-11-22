Brazilian orange juice producer Cutrale suspends exports to the U.S.

SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian orange juice producer Cutrale has suspended exports of orange juice concentrate from Brazil to the U.S., Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday, citing sources.

A new Brazilian tax over concentrate exports has reduced profit margins for direct exports from Brazil. Now Cutrale, which supplies Coca-Cola orange juice brands such as Minute Maid and Simply Orange, is trying to begin exports from Mexico, the paper said.

Cutrale declined to comment.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)

