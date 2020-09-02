US Markets

Brazilian oil logistics co Açu Petróleo files for IPO

Contributors
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Sabrina Valle Reuters
and Reuters
Published

Brazilian oil logistics company Açu Petróleo on Wednesday filed for an initial public offering, according to a securities filing.

Adds details on IPO, context

SAO PAULO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil logistics company Açu Petróleo on Wednesday filed for an initial public offering, according to a securities filing.

Açu Petroleo, a partnership between Prumo Logistica SA and Oiltanking GMBH, is a logistics company that provides services for Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA at Porto do Açu, Latin America's largest port dedicated to offshore oil production. The port is in the Northern region of Rio de Janeiro state, next to the Campos Basin and Brazil's legacy fields.

Besides Petrobras, as the state-controlled company is known, only Açu Petroleo has infrastructure to receive large oil tankers known as very large crude carriers, or VLCC.

Both Açu Petroleo and its shareholders plan to sell shares in the offering, it said in its filing, without disclosing the amount it plans to raise.

Açu Petroleo said it plans to use the proceeds of the offering to build a 45-km (28-mile)oil pipeline and an oil storage unit, expected to be operating by 2023.

The company posted a net loss of 112.5 million reais ($20.96 million) and revenues of 180.7 million reais in the first half of the year.

Bank of America, Bradesco BBI, and Santander Brasil will manage the offering.

($1 = 5.3661 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, in Sao Paulo, and Sabrina Valle, in Rio, and additional reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Franklin Paul and Jonathan Oatis)

((anthony.boadle@tr.com +55 61 98204-1110; https://twitter.com/anthonyboadle ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Scale of the U.S. Stimulus Package, Where Money is Being Spent, Saved, and Paid Back

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on Trade Talks to discuss the U.S. stimulus package, where money is being spent, saved and how it will be paid back.

    Aug 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular