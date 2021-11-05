US Markets

Brazilian oil company 3R raises $428 mln in offering

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
SAO PAULO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company 3R Petroleum Oleo e Gas RRRP3.SA priced its offering at 33 reais per share, raising 2.4 billion reais ($428.4 million), the company said in a securities filing late on Thursday.

Most of the proceeds, 2.17 billion reais, will go to the company and the rest to shareholders. The offering was priced 4.5% below share closing prices on Thursday.

3R will use the proceeds to fund the recently announced purchase of Petrobras' Polo Potiguar for over $1 billion.

The completion of the acquisition would more than double the company's oil production and launch it into the top echelon of Brazil's independent producers, competing with Enauta Participacoes ENAT3.SA and PetroRio PRIO3.SA.

($1 = 5.6020 reais)

