Brazilian motor maker WEG profit jumps in Q3; shares rise

Brazilian motor maker WEG SA on Wednesday posted a 42.5% gain in quarterly net profit, as "consistent" product demand across its markets helped its revenue to grow for a ninth consecutive quarter.

WEG's net income reached 1.16 billion reais ($218.20 million) in the period, beating the 977.6 million-real forecast from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Shares in the southern Brazil-based company jumped over 6% after the report, making it the top gainer on the country's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP, which was down 1.2% in morning trading.

"The beat goes on," analysts at Credit Suisse said as they praised the quarterly results as strong with a stand-out operating performance.

WEG said its operating net revenue rose 27.6% to 7.91 billion reais, driven by good demand from both the industrial and power generation, transmission and distribution (GTD) segments in Brazil.

Commodities-related businesses such as agriculture, mining, pulp & paper, and oil & gas boosted WEG's revenues in the local market, as well as wind and solar power generation activities, the firm said.

In foreign markets, WEG noted strong demand from the oil & gas, mining, and water & wastewater sectors.

