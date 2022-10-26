Brazilian motor maker WEG posts 42.5% rise in Q3 net profit

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian motor maker WEG SA WEGE3.SA on Wednesday reported a third quarter net profit of 1.16 billion reais ($218.20 million), a 42.5% jump from the previous year, citing a "consistent" product demand across its markets.

The bottom line came in above an estimated 977.6 million-real net income from analysts polled by Refinitiv. WEG also said its operating net revenue rose 27.6% in the period to 7.91 billion reais.

($1 = 5.3162 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

