Brazilian motor maker WEG posts 42.5% rise in Q3 net profit

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Brazilian motor maker WEG SA on Wednesday reported a third quarter net profit of 1.16 billion reais ($218.20 million), a 42.5% jump from the previous year, citing a "consistent" product demand across its markets.

The bottom line came in above an estimated 977.6 million-real net income from analysts polled by Refinitiv. WEG also said its operating net revenue rose 27.6% in the period to 7.91 billion reais.

($1 = 5.3162 reais)

