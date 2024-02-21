News & Insights

Brazilian motor maker WEG net income up 46% in Q4

February 21, 2024 — 06:35 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian motor maker WEG WEGE3.SA on Wednesday reported a 46.2% jump in its fourth-quarter net profit, overshooting market estimates on "good demand" for its products in the main regions where it operates.

WEG's quarterly bottom line came in at 1.74 billion reais ($353.1 million), above the 1.34 billion real profit expected by analysts polled by LSEG, also boosted by fiscal benefits from a new subsidiary in Switzerland.

The company highlighted a strong performance of its long-cycle business, which makes products used in large-sized projects such as transmission lines and wind power, noting that a positive order backlog had been built in recent quarters.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 17.3% in the period to 1.83 billion reais, while net revenue reached 8.56 billion reais, up 7.3%.

Both also exceeded market expectations. Analysts had had a median forecast of 1.79 billion reais for EBITDA and 8.53 billion reais for revenues.

WEG said the figures show a "robust evolution in return on invested capital and maintenance of operating margins at higher levels", with its EBITDA margin up 190 basis points year-on-year, although roughly stable compared to the previous quarter.

($1 = 4.9275 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Jan Harvey)

