Brazilian motor maker WEG acquires stake in startup Mvisia

SAO PAULO, June 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian motor maker WEG WEGE3.SA has reached a deal to acquire a 51% stake in the artificial intelligence startup Mvisia, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

WEG has been acquiring digital startups since June last year aiming at increasing industrial efficiency. The company did not inform the value of the deal with Mvisia.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)

