Brazilian motor maker WEG acquires stake in startup Mvisia

Brazilian motor maker WEG has reached a deal to acquire a 51% stake in the artificial intelligence startup Mvisia, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

WEG has been acquiring digital startups since June last year aiming at increasing industrial efficiency. The company did not inform the value of the deal with Mvisia.

