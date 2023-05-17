Brazilian minister sees conditions in place for August rate cut

SAO PAULO, May 17 (Reuters) - Brazil has conditions in place for interest rates to be lowered early in the second half of 2023, Planning Minister Simone Tebet said on Wednesday, touting a proposed new fiscal framework as a sign of economic responsibility from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government.

Lula, who returned to power at the beginning of this year, has crusaded against high interest rates, which have remained steady at a cycle-high of 13.75% since September in a central bank bid to tame high inflation.

Tebet praised a revised version of the fiscal rules which toughened the government's initial proposal, and said getting the bill approved would allow for fiscal goals to be met.

According to the revised text of a bill, which was presented by a lawmaker in Congress, if the government does not meet its primary budget target in the first year, it will be prohibited from new spending or implementing new subsidies or tax benefits.

"We are confident we'll be able to fulfill our goal of zeroing the fiscal deficit next year, so we can signal to the central bank and investors that we are fiscally responsible," Tebet told reporters.

"We have all the conditions to cut interest rates at the beginning of the second half, more specifically in August," she added.

The central bank's rate-setting committee is scheduled to meet in the middle of June before regrouping for a new decision in early August.

Earlier on Wednesday, central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said Latin American's largest economy still faced challenges in consolidating disinflation despite progress made so far, again highlighting concerns about rising inflation expectations.

