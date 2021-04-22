US Markets

Brazilian miner Vale's Mangaratiba iron ore terminal shut down

Contributor
Rodrigo Viga Gaier Reuters
Published

A Vale iron ore terminal in Mangaratiba in the state of Rio de Janeiro has been closed because of potential environmental problems, according to a statement issued by Brazilian authorities.

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 22 (Reuters) - A Vale VALE3.SA iron ore terminal in Mangaratiba in the state of Rio de Janeiro has been closed because of potential environmental problems, according to a statement issued by Brazilian authorities.

The Ilha de Guaiba terminal, which exports nearly 40 million tons of iron ore a year, had been operating without a required permit, the statement said.

Vale did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio Writing by Carolina Mandl Editing by David Goodman)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular