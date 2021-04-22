Brazilian miner Vale's Mangaratiba iron ore terminal shut down

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 22 (Reuters) - A Vale VALE3.SA iron ore terminal in Mangaratiba in the state of Rio de Janeiro has been closed because of potential environmental problems, according to a statement issued by Brazilian authorities.

The Ilha de Guaiba terminal, which exports nearly 40 million tons of iron ore a year, had been operating without a required permit, the statement said.

Vale did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio Writing by Carolina Mandl Editing by David Goodman)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.