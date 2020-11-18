US Markets

Brazilian miner Vale ups security at Norte Laranjeiras dam

Sabrina Valle Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

Brazilian miner Vale SA said it has increased security and evacuate 34 residents close to its Norte/Laranjeiras dam as a preventative measure, with no impact to production at the associated Brucutu iron ore mine.

One of the largest iron ore mines in Brazil, Brucutu had its production partially reduced after Vale's dam disaster in Brumadinho city in Jan. 2019.

