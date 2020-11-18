Brazilian miner Vale ups security at Norte Laranjeiras dam

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said it has increased security and evacuate 34 residents close to its Norte/Laranjeiras dam as a preventative measure, with no impact to production at the associated Brucutu iron ore mine.

One of the largest iron ore mines in Brazil, Brucutu had its production partially reduced after Vale's dam disaster in Brumadinho city in Jan. 2019.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Sabrina.Valle@thomsonreuters.com;))

