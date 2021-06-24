US Markets

Brazilian miner Vale to spend up to $6 bln to reduce emissions by 2030

Marta Nogueira Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

Brazilian miner Vale on Thursday said it would invest between $4 billion and $6 billion by 2030 to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, raising its previous forecast of $2 billion in investments, according to a securities filing. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira Editing by Chris Reese) ((jake.spring@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 99653-2429; Reuters Messaging: jake.spring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: https://twitter.com/jakespring)) nL2N2O626B

