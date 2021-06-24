Brazilian miner Vale to spend up to $6 bln to reduce emissions by 2030

Repeats story to additional customers, no change to text

BRASILIA, June 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA on Thursday said it would invest between $4 billion and $6 billion by 2030 to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, raising its previous forecast of $2 billion in investments, according to a securities filing.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira Editing by Chris Reese)

((jake.spring@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 99653-2429; Reuters Messaging: jake.spring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: https://twitter.com/jakespring))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.