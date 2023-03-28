US Markets

Brazilian miner Vale to pay $56 mln over dam safety claims - US SEC

Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

March 28, 2023 — 06:42 pm EDT

Written by Eric Beech for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining firm Vale SA VALE3.SA agreed to pay $55.9 million to settle charges related to allegedly false and misleading disclosures about the safety of its dams prior to a 2019 dam collapse in Brazil that killed 270 people, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.

