Brazilian miner Vale to interrupt operations at Sudbury after failed labor talks

Published
Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

SAO PAULO, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale said in a securities filing on Tuesday it will suspend operations in Sudbury, Canada, after its proposal for a five-year contract was rejected by the union United Steelworkers.

The contract was rejected by representatives of the union in Sudbury and Vale will interrupt the operations, but is still seeking an agreement with the union.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl)

