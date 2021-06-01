Brazilian miner Vale to interrupt operations at Sudbury after failed labor talks

SAO PAULO, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale said in a securities filing on Tuesday it will suspend operations in Sudbury, Canada, after its proposal for a five-year contract was rejected by the union United Steelworkers.

The contract was rejected by representatives of the union in Sudbury and Vale will interrupt the operations, but is still seeking an agreement with the union.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.