US Markets

Brazilian miner Vale says suspends waste disposal operations at Viga plant - filing

Contributor
Sabrina Valle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

Vale S.A. last week suspended tailings disposal and the operations at the B7 dam at Jeceaba, in Minas Gerais state, after a court ruling on a public civil action suit filed by the municipality of Jeceaba, the company said in a filing on Monday.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Vale S.A. VALE3.SAlast week suspended tailings disposal and the operations at the B7 dam at Jeceaba, in Minas Gerais state, after a court ruling on a public civil action suit filed by the municipality of Jeceaba, the company said in a filing on Monday.

As a result, the Viga waste disposal plant in Congonhas, also in Minas Gerais state, has been suspended, while activities at the Viga mine are unaffected, Vale said.

The impact of the Viga plant suspension is approximately 11,000 tons of iron ore fines per day, Vale said.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Sabrina.Valle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular