Brazilian miner Vale says suspends waste disposal operations at Viga plant - filing

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Vale S.A. VALE3.SAlast week suspended tailings disposal and the operations at the B7 dam at Jeceaba, in Minas Gerais state, after a court ruling on a public civil action suit filed by the municipality of Jeceaba, the company said in a filing on Monday.

As a result, the Viga waste disposal plant in Congonhas, also in Minas Gerais state, has been suspended, while activities at the Viga mine are unaffected, Vale said.

The impact of the Viga plant suspension is approximately 11,000 tons of iron ore fines per day, Vale said.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle, editing by Louise Heavens)

