Brazilian miner Vale says court overturns suspensions of Sossego, Onca Puma mines

Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

February 26, 2024 — 05:31 pm EST

Written by Steven Grattan for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA said in a filing on Monday that a court has granted a temporary injunction giving back operational licenses to the company's Sossego and Onca Puma mines.

The miner was informed by the State of Para's environmental secretary last week that its operating license for the mines had been suspended.

Para's environment secretary did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

