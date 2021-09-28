US Markets

Brazilian miner Vale says 35 miners rescued at Canada's Totten mine

Brad Haynes Reuters
Brazilian mining giant Vale SA said on Tuesday that 35 miners trapped at its Totten mine in Canada have resurfaced, with four remaining miners still making their way out.

The rescued miners are in good health, Vale said.

