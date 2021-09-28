Brazilian miner Vale says 35 miners rescued at Canada's Totten mine

SAO PAULO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining giant Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Tuesday that 35 miners trapped at its Totten mine in Canada have resurfaced, with four remaining miners still making their way out.

The rescued miners are in good health, Vale said.

(Reporting by Brad Haynes; writing by Jake Spring; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)

