Brazilian miner Vale resumes operations at Salobo copper mine

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA has resumed operations at its Salobo copper mine, which were suspended on Oct. 5 due to a fire that affected a conveyor belt, it said on Friday.

Vale said in a securities filing that it expects to ramp up its copper concentrate output in Salobo by Oct. 25, adding that the impact from the halting of its production reached about 8,000 tonnes. It is still investigating what caused the fire.

