US Markets

Brazilian miner Vale resumes Minas Gerais operations after heavy rains

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday it has partially resumed operations in the state of Minas Gerais after being forced to halt some mines a week ago due to heavy rains that increased the risk of accidents and caused logistics disruptions.

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Monday it has partially resumed operations in the state of Minas Gerais after being forced to halt some mines a week ago due to heavy rains that increased the risk of accidents and caused logistics disruptions.

According to a securities filing, the stoppages caused an impact of about 1.5 million tonnes in Vale's iron ore production. Still, the company reaffirmed its iron ore production guidance for 2022 at 320-335 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular