Brazilian miner Vale resumes Minas Gerais operations after heavy rains

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Monday it has partially resumed operations in the state of Minas Gerais after being forced to halt some mines a week ago due to heavy rains that increased the risk of accidents and caused logistics disruptions.

According to a securities filing, the stoppages caused an impact of about 1.5 million tonnes in Vale's iron ore production. Still, the company reaffirmed its iron ore production guidance for 2022 at 320-335 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, editing by Louise Heavens)

