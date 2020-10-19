US Markets

Brazilian miner Vale reports rise in quarterly iron ore output

Contributors
Gram Slattery Reuters
Sabrina Valle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Brazilian mining company Vale SA reported a rise in iron ore output in the third quarter, in part due to restarts at mines that had previously faced regulatory and coronavirus-related concerns.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale SA VALE3.SA reported a rise in iron ore output in the third quarter, in part due to restarts at mines that had previously faced regulatory and coronavirus-related concerns.

In a securities filing on Monday, the company said it produced 88.7 million tonnes of iron ore in the quarter, up 31.2% from the previous quarter and up 2.3% from the same period a year before.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Sabrina Valle Editing by Chris Reese)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular