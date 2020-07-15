Brazilian miner Vale ordered by Justice to present $1.47 bln in guarantees - filing

SAO PAULO, July 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Wednesday that a court has ruled it must present 7.9 billion reais ($1.47 billion) in guarantees until July 23, according to a filing.

This amount would ensure the enforcement of any potential fine or forfeiture of assets, rights and values in the future, the company, adding that it will appeal the decision.

($1 = 5.3674 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)

