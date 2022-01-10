Brazilian miner Vale halts iron ore operations due to heavy rains in Minas Gerais

SAO PAULO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA said on Monday it has partially halted operations at its Southeastern and South iron ore systems due to the heavy rains that are affecting the state of Minas Gerais.

It added in a securities filing that the Northern System is still operating as planned, and it reiterated its 2022 iron ore production guidance at 320-335 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.