Brazilian miner Vale details production plan in presentation

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA will create buffers to guarantee its production will reach 400 million metric tons per year, the company said in a filing on Wednesday as part of an investor tour presentation.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Sabrina.Valle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.