Brazilian miner Samarco creditors reject debt restructuring proposal

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

SAO PAULO, April 18 (Reuters) - Creditors of Brazilian miner Samarco Mineracao SA, a joint venture of Vale SA VALE3.SA and BHP Billiton Ltd BHP.AX, on Monday rejected the debt restructuring plan presented by the company in an online creditors assembly.

Creditors may now present an alternative plan for the debt restructuring.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Brad Haynes)

