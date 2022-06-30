Brazilian medical labs co Fleury to buy smaller rival Hermes Pardini

Adds deals detail

SAO PAULO, June 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian medical laboratories firm Fleury SA FLRY3.SA will acquire smaller rival Instituto Hermes Pardini SA PARD3.SA, according to securities filings on Thursday.

Shareholders in Hermes Pardini will receive 1.213 Fleury share per Pardini share, and an additional cash payment of 2.15 reais per share.

Fleury has a market capitalization of 4.4 billion real ($840 million), twice Hermes Pardini's 2.2 billion reais ($420 million) market value.

Both shares have performed worse than Brazil's benchmark index this year. Fleury is down 18.5% and Pardini off 11.7%, whereas the Ibovespa benchmark index is down 4.9%.

Fleury said the deal would add up to 190 million reais ($36.3 million) to its annual EBITDA.

The company will issue up to 70.5 million new shares to pay for the deal. The transaction needs to be approved by Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE, Fleury added.

($1 = 5.2393 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Tatiana Bautzer; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.