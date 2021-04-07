Brazilian medical lab co Dasa raises $590 mln in share offering

SAO PAULO, April 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian medical lab company Dasa said on Wednesday in a securities filing it had priced its share offering at 58 reais per share, below the original price range, confirming a Reuters report on Tuesday.

The company raised 3.3 billion reais ($590 million) in the offering. Due to low demand, Dasa did not raise the size of the offering by 20% as was allowed.

($1 = 5.5898 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jason Neely)

