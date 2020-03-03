Brazilian meatpacker Prima Foods files for IPO - filing

SAO PAULO, March 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Prima Foods SA filed for an initial public offering, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The company has hired the investment banking units of Banco BTG Pactual SA, Banco Bradesco BBI and Banco Santander Brasil to manage the offering. Prima Foods will join Brazilian listed meatpackers BRF SA BRFS3.SA, JBS SA JBSS3.SA, Marfrig SA MRFG3.SA and Minerva SA BEEF3.SA.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

