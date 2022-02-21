US Markets

Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig seeks board appointments at BRF

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

SAO PAULO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA MRFG3.SA aims to appoint its own board members at food processing business BRF SA BRFS3.SA, it said on Monday, having built a stake of about 33% in the company.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by David Goodman )

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

