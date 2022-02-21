Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig seeks board appointments at BRF

SAO PAULO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA MRFG3.SA aims to appoint its own board members at food processing business BRF SA BRFS3.SA, it said on Monday, having built a stake of about 33% in the company.

