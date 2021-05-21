Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig buys shares in BRF, reports Valor Economico

SAO PAULO, May 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian beef producer Marfrig Global Foods SA MRFG3.SA has been buying shares in poultry producer BRF SA BRFS3.SA, newspaper Valor Econômico reported on Friday without citing a source for the information.

BRF shares were up more than 10% in afternoon trading while Marfrig's were roughly flat in choppy trade. Neither of the companies had an immediate comment on the report.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Brad Haynes)

