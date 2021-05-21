Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig buying shares in BRF, says source

Adds sourcing, background on failed talks, media reports

SAO PAULO, May 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian beef producer Marfrig Global Foods SA MRFG3.SA has been buying shares in BRF SA BRFS3.SA, the world's largest poultry exporter, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Newspaper Valor Econômico also reported that Marfrig was buying shares in the market following a dramatic 22% three-day rally for BRF, which also produces pork and frozen meals.

Financial news website Brazil Journal reported that Marfrig had already acquired a 4.9% stake in BRF from pension fund Previ and other sellers. The website said that Marfrig's controlling shareholder Marcos Molina was not planning to combine the two companies, without saying how it obtained that information.

BRF shares were up more than 10% on Friday alone, while Marfrig's were down about 3% in choppy trade. Neither of the companies had an immediate comment on the report.

BRF and Marfrig had discussed a potential takeover two years ago, but broke off talks in July 2019.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Brad Haynes)

