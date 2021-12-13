US Markets

Brazilian meatpacker JBS acquires Italy's Grupo King's for $92.5 mln

Roberto Samora Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA announced on Monday it has signed a deal to acquire Italy-based delicatessen company Grupo King's, which will be incorporated by its subsidiary Rigamonti, for 82 million euros ($92.38 million).

JBS said in a statement that Rigamonti will own all of Grupo King's four factories in Italy as well as its operations in the United States, including a plant located in New Jersey.

