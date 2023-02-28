Brazilian meat processor BRF posts $115 mln fourth quarter loss

SAO PAULO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's BRF BRFS3.SA posted a 601 million real ($114.7 mln) net loss in the fourth quarter on Tuesday, significantly above an expected loss of 130.62 million reais forecast by analysts.

The poultry and pork processor said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating income known as EBITDA, landed at 1.03 billion reais, slightly below analyst estimates of 1.191 billion reais.

($1 = 5.2402 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

