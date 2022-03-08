Brazilian Marfrig's profit drops 44.5% with purchase of BRF shares

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA MRFG3.SA reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net profit of 650 million reais ($128.46 million), down 44.5% year-on-year, pressured by purchases of BRF BRFS3.SA shares.

The company said there was a negative effect of 1.176 billion reais from "mark-to-market of the investment in BRF shares and the rising interest rates," as the company raised its debt in local currency.

"Profit would be 1.7 billion reais were it not for the mark-to-market of BRF shares," said the company's chief financial officer, Tang David.

Last year, Marfrig bought a 33.25% stake in BRF, becoming the main shareholder in the Brazilian poultry and pork giant.

Marfrig's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled 4.18 billion reais in the quarter, a 98.3% jump from the same period the previous year.

Its North American unit, National Beef, accounted for most of the EBITDA, at 3.9 billion reais, up 141% from 2020.

($1 = 5.0599 reais)

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler)

