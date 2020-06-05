Brazilian mall operator BR Malls will offer case-by-case rent forgiveness

BRASILIA, June 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's largest mall operator BR Malls Participacoes BRML3.SA will offer partial rent forgiveness on a case-by-case basis at the shopping centers it has reopened, by discounting the normal rent rate, Chief Executive Ruy Kameyama said on Friday.

The company said on Thursday that all of its malls should be reopened by July, after closing because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Sandra Maler)

