US Markets

Brazilian mall operator BR Malls will offer case-by-case rent forgiveness

Contributor
Alberto Alerigi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazil's largest mall operator BR Malls Participacoes will offer partial rent forgiveness on a case-by-case basis at the shopping centers it has reopened, by discounting the normal rent rate, Chief Executive Ruy Kameyama said on Friday.

BRASILIA, June 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's largest mall operator BR Malls Participacoes BRML3.SA will offer partial rent forgiveness on a case-by-case basis at the shopping centers it has reopened, by discounting the normal rent rate, Chief Executive Ruy Kameyama said on Friday.

The company said on Thursday that all of its malls should be reopened by July, after closing because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((jake.spring@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 99653-2429; Reuters Messaging: jake.spring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: https://twitter.com/jakespring))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Culture

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular