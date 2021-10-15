Brazilian logistics startup CargoX expected to be valued at $1 billion -report

SAO PAULO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian logistics startup CargoX is expected to reach a $1 billion valuation in its next funding round, financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Friday.

The company, which operates a freight marketplace, is close to raising $200 million with investors in a series F funding round, the blog said. CargoX did not immediately reply to a request for comment from Reuters.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chris Reese)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.