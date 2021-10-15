US Markets

Brazilian logistics startup CargoX expected to be valued at $1 billion -report

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published

Brazilian logistics startup CargoX is expected to reach a $1 billion valuation in its next funding round, financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Friday.

SAO PAULO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian logistics startup CargoX is expected to reach a $1 billion valuation in its next funding round, financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Friday.

The company, which operates a freight marketplace, is close to raising $200 million with investors in a series F funding round, the blog said. CargoX did not immediately reply to a request for comment from Reuters.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chris Reese)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular