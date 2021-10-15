Brazilian logistics startup CargoX expected to be valued at $1 billion -report
SAO PAULO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian logistics startup CargoX is expected to reach a $1 billion valuation in its next funding round, financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Friday.
The company, which operates a freight marketplace, is close to raising $200 million with investors in a series F funding round, the blog said. CargoX did not immediately reply to a request for comment from Reuters.
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chris Reese)
((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- White House says Walmart, FedEx, UPS to work 24/7 to ease supply bottlenecks for holiday season
- Chinese online brokers Futu and UP Fintech face regulatory risks - People's Daily website
- September, Third Quarter 2021 Review and Outlook
- PRECIOUS-Gold eases as inflation data fans policy tightening bets