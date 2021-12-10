Brazilian logistics company Simpar to raise capex for 2022

SAO PAULO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian logistics company Simpar SA SIMH3.SA announced late on Thursday that its board of directors has approved an increase in its consolidated capital expenditure (Capex) for 2022, planning to invest up to 12 billion reais ($2.15 billion).

A securities filing said the company - the controlling shareholder in JSL SA JSLG3.SA, Movida Participacoes MOVI3.SA and Vamos SA VAMO3.SA - will use most of the resources to expand its light and heavy vehicle fleet.

Movida's capital expenditure will be between 5.1 billion and 6 billion reais next year. Vamos will invest 4.3 billion to 4.8 billion reais in the same period while JSL is expected to invest between 400 million and 700 million reais.

The consolidated figure will be in the range of 10 billion to 12 billion reais, Simpar said.

Simpar said the execution of its investment plan will continue to respect its goal of reducing its leverage, measured at the end of each year.

The company also announced in a separate filing that its Vamos subsidiary has reached a deal to acquire logistics equipment company HM Empilhadeiras for 150 million reais.

($1 = 5.5727 reais)

