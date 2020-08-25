Brazilian logistics company Rumo raises $1.14 bln in share offering

SAO PAULO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian logistics company Rumo SA RAIL3.SA raised 6.4 billion reais ($1.14 billion) in a share offering, a securities filing showed late on Monday.

The company set the price per share at 21.75 reais, with a discount of nearly 3% from Monday's closing price.

The company plans to use the proceeds for a concession pre-payment and to invest in the Malha Paulista railway.

($1 = 5.6107 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by David Goodman )

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.