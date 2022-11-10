US Markets

Brazilian lender Itau's higher profits slightly miss forecasts on bad loan provisions

Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

November 10, 2022 — 04:47 pm EST

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco SA ITUB4.SA on Thursday posted a 19% jump in recurring net profit, which nevertheless landed slightly below expectations as it raised provisions for bad loansamid soaring interest rates.

Latin America's largest bank reported a third-quarter recurring net income of 8.08 billion reais ($1.51 billion). Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected profit of 8.11 billion reais.

High interest rates prompted Itau to hike the provisions it set aside for bad loans by 49.8% to 8.27 billion reais, in line with moves by other Brazilian lenders Bradesco SABBDC4.SA and Santander Brasil SASANB11.SA.

Unlike its peers, Itau did not hike its 2022 forecast for loan-loss provisions.

Finance chief Alexsandro Broedel said in a statement the quarterly results reflected "the strength and consistency of our performance over time, in the various lines of business".

Net interest income (NII) from its customers jumped 33% from a year earlier to reach 23.38 billion reais.

NII it earned from the market, however, fell 73.2% to 516 million reais, it said, citing a bigger retail loan portfolio.

Itau reported a 90-day default ratio of 2.8% at the end of September, rising above the previous quarter's 2.7% albeit at a much slower pace than its peers.

