Brazilian lender Itau sells stake in XP Inc for $153.7 mln

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO, June 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA said on Wednesday it has sold 1.21% of XP Inc's XP.O share capital for $153.7 million a day earlier, while also agreeing to sell an additional 0.19% stake in the coming days.

Itau added in a securities filing that it still holds a 9.96% stake in brokerage XP after the transaction.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

