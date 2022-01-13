US Markets

Brazilian lender Itau acquires digital broker Ideal

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published

Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA said on Thursday it has reached a deal to acquire digital broker Ideal as it looks to improve its Business-To-Business-To-Consumer (B2B2C) services and its investment product offerings to retail clients.

SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA said on Thursday it has reached a deal to acquire digital broker Ideal as it looks to improve its Business-To-Business-To-Consumer (B2B2C) services and its investment product offerings to retail clients.

Itau will pay about 650 million reais ($117.46 million) for a 50.1% stake in Ideal and then have the right to acquire the remaining 49.9% stake after five years.

($1 = 5.5338 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular