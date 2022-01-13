Brazilian lender Itau acquires digital broker Ideal

SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA said on Thursday it has reached a deal to acquire digital broker Ideal as it looks to improve its Business-To-Business-To-Consumer (B2B2C) services and its investment product offerings to retail clients.

Itau will pay about 650 million reais ($117.46 million) for a 50.1% stake in Ideal and then have the right to acquire the remaining 49.9% stake after five years.

($1 = 5.5338 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

