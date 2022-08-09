US Markets

Brazilian lender BTG Pactual reports record net income in Q2

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazilian lender Banco BTG Pactual SA on Tuesday reported a 23.2% rise in second-quarter net income to a record 2.07 billion reais ($405.01 million), ahead of expectations of 1.98 billion from analysts polled by Refinitiv, a securities filing showed.

($1 = 5.1110 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

