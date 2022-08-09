Brazilian lender BTG Pactual reports record net income in Q2

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC3.SA on Tuesday reported a 23.2% rise in second-quarter net income to a record 2.07 billion reais ($405.01 million), ahead of expectations of 1.98 billion from analysts polled by Refinitiv, a securities filing showed.

($1 = 5.1110 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

