Brazilian lender BTG Pactual posts record net profit, revenue

SAO PAULO, May 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC11.SA on Monday posted all-time high quarterly net income and total revenue, driven by what it called a "robust performance" across all business units.

The lender reported a 72% jump in first-quarter recurring net profit to 2.06 billion reais ($405.70 million), the highest level since its 2012 initial public offering (IPO), according to a securities filing.

BTG's total quarterly revenue reached 4.35 billion reais, up 56% year on year, beating an expected revenue of 3.76 billion reais from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The bank's return on equity - a gauge of profitability - hit 21.5%, 2.1 percentage points above the previous quarter and the highest level in six years, it added.

($1 = 5.0776 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens and Toby Chopra)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

