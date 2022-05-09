US Markets

Brazilian lender BTG Pactual posts 72% net profit jump in Q1

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

SAO PAULO, May 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC11.SA on Monday report a 72% jump in first-quarter recurring net profit to 2.06 billion reais ($405.70 million).

The bank's total quarterly revenue reached 4.35 billion reais, up 56% year on year, beating an expected revenue of 3.76 billion reais from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 5.0776 reais)

