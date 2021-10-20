US Markets

Brazilian lender Banco do Nordeste halts potential follow-on share offering

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Brazilian state-run lender Banco do Nordeste said on Wednesday it will temporarily halt a potential follow-on share offering process, adding that the move will remain under evaluation and might be resumed in the future.

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run lender Banco do Nordeste BNBR3.SA said on Wednesday it will temporarily halt a potential follow-on share offering process, adding that the move will remain under evaluation and might be resumed in the future.

