Brazilian lender Banco do Nordeste halts potential follow-on share offering

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run lender Banco do Nordeste BNBR3.SA said on Wednesday it will temporarily halt a potential follow-on share offering process, adding that the move will remain under evaluation and might be resumed in the future.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.