Brazilian lawmakers seek injuction to block sale of Petrobras' refineries - document
SAO PAULO, July 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian lawmakers are seeking a Supreme court injuction to prevent state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA from selling its refineries Landulpho Alves and Repar, according to documents seen by Reuters.
In their request, lawmakers argue that the sale cotradicts a previous court decision ordering Petrobras to ask for the Congress' approval before selling strategic assets.
(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Gabriela Mello)
