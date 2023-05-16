Brazilian lawmaker proposes to toughen Lula government's new fiscal rules

Adds comments from press conference and economists

BRASILIA, May 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's proposed new fiscal rules have been toughened to include sanctions in case of non-compliance with public accounts targets, according to a revised version of a bill presented late on Monday by Claudio Cajado, a member of Congress.

Cajado, who sponsored the bill in the lower house, said in a press conference on Tuesday that the lower house is expected to vote on the bill on May 24, before it is considered in the Senate.

The revised text was publicly unveiled following a meeting between Arthur Lira, the speaker in the lower house, and several leaders in Congress, many of whom were pushing for stricter rules to put the brakes on spending by leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government.

Concerns about the explosive growth of Brazil's public debt has affected the price of Brazilian assets. Lula managed to secure congressional approval for a significant increase in social spending even before he returned to power in January.

The unveiling of new fiscal rules in late March has eased fiscal fears, but some economists and opposition lawmakers had been emphasizing the need to establish penalties in case of non-compliance by the government.

According to the revised text of the bill, if the government does not meet its primary budget target in the first year, it will be prohibited from new spending or implementing new subsidies or tax benefits.

Additionally, the government will be unable to raise mandatory spending above the rate of inflation.

If non-compliance extends into a second year, the government will also be prevented from increasing the wages of its employees.

Initially, the government's proposal allowed annual spending to rise by up to 70% of any increase in revenues. The original bill also established minimum and maximum limits for spending growth at 0.6% and 2.5% per year above inflation, respectively.

The new fiscal rules proposed by the government also included the definition of budget targets, establishing that, in the event of non-compliance, expenditures could grow by 50% of the change in revenue without any other mention of sanctions or other measures to stop or curtail the spending.

The revised text now states the president must submit a bill to Congress if he wants to partially suspend the sanctions in case of non-compliance. It also clarifies that minimum wage increases, an issue important to Lula, will not be affected by the sanctions.

While the original text excluded a list of 13 expenditures from the proposed spending cap, the revised version reduced the number of exceptions to five, which now represent "only 1% of total federal government expenditures," Cajado told journalists.

The revised "version was stricter than we expected," wrote JPMorgan economists, stressing that it should reinforce "more positive momentum" for the government and pave the way for better-than-expected fiscal results.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Christina Fincher and Paul Simao)

