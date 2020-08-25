Brazilian Lawmaker Proposes Crypto Regulations for a Country Devoid of Any
A Brazilian lawmaker has proposed a series of cryptocurrency business laws that would, if passed, bring long-sought legal clarity to Brazilâs oft-ostracized and wholly unregulated crypto scene.
- Senator Soraya Thronicke, a member of Brazilâs Social Liberal Party, outlined on Monday rules for âvirtual assetâ businesses, custodians and issuers, consumer protections, crypto taxation, criminal enforcement and industry oversight in Brazil.
- Brazilâs central bank, securities watchdog, tax agency and financial oversight board would all take on concrete supervisory roles for the nascent industry. Until now, their respective crypto actions have been scattershot at best.
- Pyramid schemers and crypto fraudsters would face new heat, too. Thronickeâs draft law outlines stricter punishments and proposes amending Brazilâs existing financial crimes laws to apply to crypto as well.
- Thronicke told Agencia Senado that her rules would effectively âextend the protection model already in forceâ for electronic currency services to cryptocurrencies.
- Brazilian cryptocurrency businesses have suffered from a lack of comprehensive crypto regulation, perhaps most notably through the banking sectorâs refusal to work with them.
- The legislationâs passage âwould mean a lot toward âlegalization and regulationâ of the crypto economyâ in Brazil, said Fernando de MagalhÃ£es Furlan, a former regulator who now lobbies for Brazilâs crypto firms.
