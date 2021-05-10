Brazilian judge gives regulator 48 hours to back up Sputnik V decision

BRASILIA, May 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Ricardo Lewandowski on Monday gave health regulator Anvisa 48 hours to report which documents it needs to approve imports of the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

The judge's ruling followed a request from the northern state of Maranhao. Anvisa denied requests by Brazilian states to approve Sputnik V for import on April 26, citing "serious" defects and potential safety issues.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito Writing by Jamie McGeever)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.