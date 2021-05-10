US Markets

Brazilian judge gives regulator 48 hours to back up Sputnik V decision

Ricardo Brito Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Ricardo Lewandowski on Monday gave health regulator Anvisa 48 hours to report which documents it needs to approve imports of the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

The judge's ruling followed a request from the northern state of Maranhao. Anvisa denied requests by Brazilian states to approve Sputnik V for import on April 26, citing "serious" defects and potential safety issues.

    Most Popular